Over 29,000 Myanmar nationals in Mizoram, biometric enrollment underway: K Sapdanga

Aizawl, August 27: More than 29,000 Myanmar nationals displaced due to conflict following a military coup in the neighbouring country have taken shelter in different parts of Mizoram, state Home Minister K Sapdanga said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question from ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) member V L Zaithanzama on the first day of the two-day monsoon session of the assembly, Sapdanga said that all district administrations have begun the exercise of biometric enrollment for the displaced people from Myanmar.

"Altogether 29,046 Myanmar nationals are taking shelter in Mizoram as on August 11," the home minister said.

Sapdanga said the Centre is taking steps to fence the India-Myanmar border in consultation with the state government, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and Assam Rifles, which guards the international border.

Mizoram shares a 510-km-long border with Myanmar, and the state's civil society organisations and student bodies, including the Young Mizo Association (YMA), have strongly opposed the Centre's plan to fence it.

The Myanmar nationals, mostly from the Chin community, which shares ethnic ties with Mizos, fled to Mizoram following conflict after a military coup in the neighbouring country in February 2021.

According to officials, the Myanmar nationals are presently taking shelter across all 11 districts of Mizoram, with Champhai district hosting the highest at more than 13,500.

Earlier on August 25, according to police data accessed by PTI, revealed that At least 460 foreign nationals, including 439 from Myanmar, have been arrested in Mizoram over the past five years till May 2025, for their alleged involvement in various crimes.

Of the 460 foreign nationals, 439 were from Myanmar, 18 from Bangladesh and three from other countries, the data said.

Among the arrested Myanmar nationals, 185 were booked for drug smuggling cases, followed by 66 for visa norm violation, 43 for arms and explosive smuggling, 40 for theft and burglary and nine each were arrested for murder and child sexual abuse, the data said.

PTI