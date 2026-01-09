Over 22,000 ILPs issued in Mizoram's Sairang station since rail line opening

Aizawl, Jan 9: More than 22,000 Inner Line Permits (ILPs) have been issued to visitors at Mizoram’s Sairang railway station since the inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang railway line in September last year.

The Inner Line Permit is a mandatory travel document required for Indian citizens to enter protected areas such as Mizoram. The system is governed by the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873, notified during British rule in 1875.

According to an officer manning the ILP counter at Sairang station, 20,914 ILPs were issued between September 13, 2025, and December 31, following the opening of the railway line. An additional 1,517 permits were issued between January 1 and 8, taking the total number to 22,431.

“On average, 100 to 200 ILPs are issued with every train arrival, and generally two trains arrive daily,” the officer said.

The police said that tourists formed the majority of visitors during October and November, while migrant workers and traders dominated arrivals in December. Visitors have been coming from across the country, including Delhi, West Bengal and several southern states, with the highest number from neighbouring Assam.

The officer said authorities have detected several violators, including individuals attempting to evade ILP checks. Beggars found entering without valid permits were immediately sent back to their native places, he added.

Meanwhile, police at the station admitted facing an acute manpower shortage, as they are currently performing duties of the Government Railway Police (GRP) in addition to maintaining law and order and managing ILP verification.

“Although the GRP has not yet been formally notified, we are handling their responsibilities, including traffic and parking management. The shortage of manpower becomes particularly challenging when 1,500 to 2,000 passengers arrive at once,” the officer, who requested anonymity, said.

At present, 20 policemen are posted at Sairang station, often working late into the night due to train delays and resuming duty early in the morning. The officer claimed that no additional allowance is provided for performing GRP-related duties.





PTI