Over 200 weapons, 30 IEDs seized in major security ops across Manipur hill districts

Imphal, July 4: In one of the largest recoveries in recent months, security forces seized more than 200 weapons, including firearms and war-like stores, during a series of coordinated operations in four hill districts of Manipur, a senior police officer confirmed on Friday.

The joint operations, carried out between midnight on Thursday and Friday morning, targeted multiple locations in the interior and suspected areas of Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Churachandpur districts.

“Acting on specific intelligence about the presence of a large cache of arms, ammunition and other war-like materials concealed in various locations, teams comprising Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, the Army and Central Armed Police Forces launched simultaneous operations,” said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo during a press briefing.

The seizures included 21 INSAS rifles, 11 AK series rifles, 26 self-loading rifles (SLRs), two sniper rifles, three carbines, 17 .303 rifles, two MA assault rifles, three M79 grenade launchers, 11 single-barrel bolt action guns, nine pistols, 18 single-shot breech-loaded rifles and 38 “Pumpis” — a local term for various improvised light weapons.

In addition to firearms, the forces recovered 109 rounds of different types of ammunition, 30 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 10 grenades, nine Pumpi shells and two lathode grenades.

ADGP Lhatoo reiterated the commitment of Manipur Police and security forces to restore peace and security in the violence-hit state. “The public is urged to cooperate with police and security forces by reporting any suspicious activities or information related to illegal arms to the nearest police station or Central Control Room,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Manipur Police shared that 11 more firearms and war-like stores were recovered in separate operations in Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts. One individual was arrested in Imphal East district for illegal possession of a handgun.

Security forces have continued search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable regions across the state, which remains under President’s rule following the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities that erupted in May 2023, claiming at least 260 lives and displacing thousands.

