Over 1,100 smuggled exotic wildlife seized in Mizoram since 2020

Aizawl, Aug 18: Since June 2020, the Wildlife Division of Mizoram’s Environment, Forests and Climate Change (EF&CC) Department has seized 1,103 exotic animals smuggled into the state from South Asian countries. More than half of the confiscated animals were lizards, officials said.

The seizures were carried out with the support of the Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Customs, state police, and local civil society volunteers. The haul included various species of birds, snakes, crocodiles, and alligators.

Once seized, courts usually order the animals to be sent to the Aizawl Zoological Garden at Lungverh on the city’s western outskirts. But zoo authorities say many animals arrive in critical condition due to the harsh transport conditions. “The animals are often found in poor health, having been deprived of food and care during transport, which results in fatalities,” a zoo official said.

Officials also face the challenge of keeping exotic species separate from native wildlife, as many of the smuggled animals require quarantine and treatment before integration.

Beyond dealing with exotic seizures, the zoo also rehabilitates injured wild animals from across the state. Since January, at least 116 native animals have been treated and released back into the wild after recovery.

The ongoing fight against the illegal wildlife trade still remains a major challenge for Mizoram, says officials.





