Over 1000 illegal workers found within Mizoram

Mizoram, Mar 13: In a move to check illegal migrant workers in Mizoram, Mizoram Police and the Central Young Mizo Association on Tuesday night carried out a search operation throughout the State.

During the raid, it was found that a total of 1187 illegal migrant workers, who do not possess Inner Line Permit (ILP) are residing within Mizoram.

The individuals were handed over to the following Police Stations:

1. Aizawl PS-284

2. Bawngkawn PS - 311

3. Vaivakawm PS - 76

4. Kulikawn PS - 97

5. Zonuam PS - 245

6. Sairang PS - 6

7. Lunglei PS – 62

8. Champhai PS - 40 + 6 minors

9 Saitual PS – 47

10. Serchhip PS – 4

11. Khawzawl PS - 4

12. Mamit PS - 5

Meanwhile, the Central Young Mizo Association has made a request to all construction workers, companies and contractors to obtain proper working permit for their workers.

It is worth mentioning that Inner Line Permit (ILP) is compulsory for any non-residents of Mizoram, either for a visit or to work inside Mizoram.