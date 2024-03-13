Over 1000 illegal workers found within Mizoram

Mizoram, Mar 13: In a move to check illegal migrant workers in Mizoram, Mizoram Police and the Central Young Mizo Association on Tuesday night carried out a search operation throughout the State.
During the raid, it was found that a total of 1187 illegal migrant workers, who do not possess Inner Line Permit (ILP) are residing within Mizoram.
The individuals were handed over to the following Police Stations:
1. Aizawl PS-284
2. Bawngkawn PS - 311
3. Vaivakawm PS - 76
4. Kulikawn PS - 97
5. Zonuam PS - 245
6. Sairang PS - 6
7. Lunglei PS – 62
8. Champhai PS - 40 + 6 minors
9 Saitual PS – 47
10. Serchhip PS – 4
11. Khawzawl PS - 4
12. Mamit PS - 5
Meanwhile, the Central Young Mizo Association has made a request to all construction workers, companies and contractors to obtain proper working permit for their workers.
It is worth mentioning that Inner Line Permit (ILP) is compulsory for any non-residents of Mizoram, either for a visit or to work inside Mizoram.