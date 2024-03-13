86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

Over 1000 illegal workers found within Mizoram

By The Assam Tribune
Over 1000 illegal workers found within Mizoram
X

Mizoram, Mar 13: In a move to check illegal migrant workers in Mizoram, Mizoram Police and the Central Young Mizo Association on Tuesday night carried out a search operation throughout the State.

During the raid, it was found that a total of 1187 illegal migrant workers, who do not possess Inner Line Permit (ILP) are residing within Mizoram.

The individuals were handed over to the following Police Stations:

1. Aizawl PS-284

2. Bawngkawn PS - 311

3. Vaivakawm PS - 76

4. Kulikawn PS - 97

5. Zonuam PS - 245

6. Sairang PS - 6

7. Lunglei PS – 62

8. Champhai PS - 40 + 6 minors

9 Saitual PS – 47

10. Serchhip PS – 4

11. Khawzawl PS - 4

12. Mamit PS - 5

Meanwhile, the Central Young Mizo Association has made a request to all construction workers, companies and contractors to obtain proper working permit for their workers.

It is worth mentioning that Inner Line Permit (ILP) is compulsory for any non-residents of Mizoram, either for a visit or to work inside Mizoram.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X