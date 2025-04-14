Over 1,000 gather for Boisu in Aizawl as CM announces hostel project for Bru community

Aizawl, Apr 14: The 4th Boisu festival, the Bru community's traditional New Year, was celebrated with cultural vibrancy at the Vanapa Hall in Miozram on Saturday. Organised by the Bru Student Association (BSA), Aizawl, the event attracted over 1,000 Bru students and workers from the city.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, attending as chief guest, announced a major initiative: the construction of a Bru House-cum-Hostel in Tanhril, Aizawl. He informed the gathering that funding for the project, a long-standing request from the Bru student community, has already been allocated.

Highlighting Mizoram's diverse ethnic composition, the Chief Minister noted that various communities coexist peacefully with mutual respect. This unity, he remarked, is the cornerstone of Mizoram's status as a peaceful and progressive state.

He emphasised that every citizen must be free to uphold their unique identity and traditions. "Imposing a singular worldview or disregarding others' rights to cultural expression is not only unjust but also detrimental to society," he stated, adding that both arrogance from dominant groups and resentment from minorities hinder social harmony.

Condemning all forms of discrimination, religious intolerance and coercion, the Chief Minister reaffirmed that Mizoram's strength lies in its foundations of peace and liberty – values that must be preserved.

Addressing the growing concern over drug abuse, he called for collective action towards a drug-free Mizoram. He advocated strengthening both legal frameworks and traditional Mizo social sanctions, noting the latter can often be highly effective in combating drug use. He also encouraged the public to uphold positive values, stressing environmental preservation and applauding efforts towards societal betterment.

BSA president Pu Lalromawia Apeto and other Bru leaders also spoke, expressing deep gratitude to the Chief Minister for the hostel initiative.

Cultural performances showcasing Bru heritage were a major highlight, featuring the BSA Shillong Cultural Troupe, BSA Aizawl Branch and the Bodo Students' Union of Mizoram University.

The welcome address was delivered by BSA general secretary Garojoy, and the vote of thanks was proposed by treasurer MS Vanlalhluta. The Boisu festival is a significant cultural event for the Bru community, and this year's celebration highlighted unity in diversity and cultural pride.





By

Correspondent