Over 100 students return to Tripura from Bangladesh amid protests

Guwahati, Jul 21: Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, as many as 150 Indian students from Bangladesh arrived in Tripura through the Integrated Check Post.

The Indian students arrived in Tripura’s Agartala on Saturday.



According to the Ministry of External Affairs, over 780 Indian students have returned to the country through various land ports.



The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions are in regular touch with over 4000 students remaining in various universities in Bangladesh and are providing necessary assistance.



It may be mentioned that at least 105 people have been killed in the violent student protest against quotas for government jobs in Bangladesh.





