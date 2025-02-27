Over 100 shops razed in Agartala anti-encroachment drive, Oppn alleges unfair action

Agartala, Feb 27: The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Thursday demolished more than 100 shops, including both temporary and permanent structures, at the bustling Lake Chowmuhani market in the heart of the city.

The move, which authorities justified as essential for market redevelopment and public safety, has sparked outrage among affected vendors and political opposition.

The demolition, which began at dawn and continued until late noon, left many shopkeepers in distress, with some breaking down in tears as their establishments were reduced to a rubble.

Several vendors claimed that they had been running businesses at the site for generations and were given no viable alternative before being evicted.

One vendor, whose family had been running a shop at the market for decades, lamented the sudden action.

“My father used to run this shop, and I inherited the business from him. I never thought we would face such a drastic step without being relocated,” he said.

For many, their shops were the sole source of livelihood. Another vendor, overcome with emotion, worried about feeding his family in the coming days.

“Without my shop, I have no income. How will I provide for my family now?” he asked.

A vendor even bowed down with folded hands before AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder, pleading for temporary relief to continue their trade.

Despite the backlash, AMC officials defended the move, citing safety concerns, illegal constructions, and environmental hazards.

Mayor Dipak Majumder, who also represents the area as an MLA, outlined the reasons behind the decision.

“We are renovating all AMC markets with better facilities, ensuring proper space allocation, fire safety compliance, and scientific waste disposal. Affected vendors will be consulted for a solution once the debris is cleared,” Majumder assured.

Opposition parties, including the CPI(M) and Congress, have strongly condemned the move, branding it as "inhuman and insensitive" towards poor vendors.

Senior CPI(M) leader and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar accused the government of failing to provide alternative arrangements.

“These vendors come from underprivileged backgrounds and work hard to survive. If the AMC had plans for development, they should have first ensured proper relocation. The action taken is completely inhuman,” he said.

Sarkar visited the site and announced that the Sadar District Committee would organise a protest march outside the AMC headquarters.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman alleged that the demolition exposed corruption and mismanagement of funds. He claimed to have repeatedly flagged concerns about illegal constructions but was ignored.

“I had raised objections when illegal permanent constructions were happening on the embankments. Now, those who encroached the land, built structures, and sold them to vendors are roaming free, while small business owners have lost everything,” Roy Barman said.

As tensions continue to rise, the municipal corporation has promised discussions with the affected vendors to find a resolution. However, with political opposition mounting and vendors struggling to cope with their losses, the controversy surrounding the anti-encroachment drive is far from over.