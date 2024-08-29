Over 100 Naga insurgents held since Jan over kidnapping, arms violation

Kohima, August 29: Amidst ongoing ceasefire violations across Nagaland, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton informed the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that since January 2024, the authorities have arrested at least 106 individuals linked to various Naga insurgent groups.

These arrests include 25 individuals involved in abduction or kidnapping cases and 26 related to violations of the Arms Act.

The arrests comprise members of several insurgent factions - eight from the NNC (FGN), seven from the NSCN (IM), six from the NSCN-K (Khango), and four from the NSCN-K (Nikki).

Despite the unrest, Patton assured the Assembly that the overall crime situation in Nagaland remains under control.



From January to June 2024, 724 cases were registered by the police, compared to 2,486 cases in 2023. Specifically, 41 cases were filed under the Arms Act in the first half of 2024, down from 73 in the previous year.

He also added that, between January and June 2024, 32 extortion cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 35 individuals, with 21 of these arrests occurring in Dimapur, five in Chumoukedima, and three in Tuensang.



In addition, 154 cases were filed under the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act, and 116 drug-related cases were recorded. The Narcotics Control Bureau reported the seizure of narcotics worth over Rs 12 crore during this period.

Patton also confirmed that ceasefire agreements for several NSCN factions, including NSCN-R and NSCN-KN, have been extended until April 2025. Similar extensions were granted to the NSCN-K (Khango) and NSCN-K (Nikki) groups.

He further noted that parts of Nagaland have been declared “disturbed areas” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958.

This designation covers eight districts—Dimapur, Niuland, Chümoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren—as well as specific police stations in Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha, and Zunheboto districts.

Patton reiterated the state government’s commitment to tackling these challenges and ensuring the safety and security of the people of Nagaland.