Over 100 IDP families move to new housing complex in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 26: More than 100 internally displaced persons (IDP) families in conflict-affected Manipur have started to move into a newly constructed housing complex.

Confirming this by sharing a video in which the IDPs were seen coming in vehicles and unloading their belongings at the housing complex on X, Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote, “As a part of our ongoing efforts to support and rehabilitate the displaced families, the IDPs have begun moving into the newly constructed alternative housing complex at the National Games Village, Langol.”

Nestled on the foothills of the Langol hill range on the outskirts of the State capital, this complex is set to provide refuge for around 460 individuals who fled the turmoil in areas such as Moreh, Churachandpur and Phoubakchao.

Conveying this in another post on X, Biren Singh also informed that the newly constructed alternative housing complex at the National Games Village is now home to a total of 120 families comprising 460 individuals from Moreh, Churachandpur, and Phoubakchao.

“Our government remains committed to supporting the rehabilitation and well-being of every displaced family,” he added.

The move by the Government came two days after the Chief Minister made an announcement to construct 7,000 temporary houses for the IDPs who are presently staying at schools, colleges and relief camps in the State.

He made the announcement after getting a green signal from Central leaders during his five-day Delhi sojourn in a media briefing on October 23.

The proposed 7,000 houses to be set up include 1,813 houses in Kangpokpi, 1,331 in Churachandpur, 1,015 in Bishnupur, 1,217 in Kakching, 890 in Tengnoupal, 594 in Imphal East, 511 in Chandel, 225 in Imphal West, and 74 in Kamjong.

More than 220 people were killed, while more than 50,000 people were displaced internally after a conflict erupted in Churachandpur district on May 3 last year and spread across the State.