Over 1 kg of Heroin seized in Mizoram, one Myanmar national among apprehended

Aizawl, Jan 27: The Excise and Narcotics Department on January 25 and 26 seized over a kilogram of heroin at Kolasib district.

On the evening of January 25, the Excise and Narcotics seized 1.53 kgs of Heroin (96 soap cases) from the possessions of Kapthanruma (42) s/o Hlawntaia (L), Khawmawi, Myanmar and Lalruatkima (51) s/o Biakmawia (L), Bualpui, Kolasib District.

They also apprehended a Maruti Eeco Van bearing Regn No MZ06-A/0057, that was used for the transportation of the drugs.

In the early hours of January 26, they also seized 261.370 grams of heroin (13 soap cases) at Bairabi Road, Rengtekawn of Kolasib District.

All the apprehended have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and were taken to Court.

The Excise and Narcotics Department officials stated that these drugs were for sale outside of Mizoram.