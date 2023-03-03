Outgoing Tripura CM Manik Saha meets governor, tenders resignation

Agartala, Mar 3: Outgoing Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday called on Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and tendered his resignation.

Suspense over the next CM prevailed as he did not immediately stake claim to form the next government.

The ruling BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) won 32 seats and one constituency respectively to return to power in the northeastern state for the second consecutive term.

“I tendered my resignation to the governor. He asked me to continue till the new government is formed,” Saha told reporters after coming out of Raj Bhavan.

He said the government will take oath on March 8.

To a question, he said he did not stake claim to form the government.

BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said the chief minister's name will be decided at the legislature party meeting, the date of which has not yet been fixed.