Orphaned at 16, Mizo lifter wins gold at Khelo India Tribal Games

Raipur, Mar 29: Grief nearly pushed him away from the sport, but resilience and family support brought him back stronger, culminating in a gold medal triumph at the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026.

At just 18, Mizo weightlifter Isak Malsawmtluanga clinched the men’s 60kg gold with a total lift of 235kg, overcoming both personal tragedy and a recent back injury to deliver a standout performance.

Placed second after the snatch, Isak surged ahead in the clean and jerk to seal the top podium finish.

Moments after his victory, he was lifted in celebration by his uncle, who has played a crucial role in keeping him anchored through difficult years.

Isak’s journey has been marked by profound loss. His father, Heming Malsawmtluanga, died in a road accident in 2018, the same year he began training in weightlifting.

As the family’s only son, he found himself torn between continuing the sport and supporting his household financially.

“At that time my childhood coach Soma motivated me a lot and asked me to continue weightlifting,” Isak said.

Just as his career began to gain momentum, including a silver medal at the 2024 Youth National Championships in Himachal Pradesh, another blow followed.

His mother was diagnosed with cancer, placing the family under severe emotional and financial strain.

During this period, his aunt and uncle, who run a small restaurant in Aizawl’s Ramhlun Vengthar area, took him in and ensured he could continue both his education and training.

However, later that year, his mother succumbed to the illness, leaving him devastated.

“Losing both my parents broke me completely from inside,” he said. “I had almost decided that I would quit weightlifting, but my uncle and coach once again persuaded me to continue.”

Since 2024, Isak has been training at the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence in Imphal, while pursuing his Class 12 through the Indira Gandhi National Open School in Aizawl.

His perseverance soon translated into results, with a silver at a junior event in Modinagar and a bronze at the National Weightlifting Championships in 2025.

Even in the lead-up to the Khelo India Tribal Games, setbacks persisted. A back injury during training nearly forced him out of the competition, with his coach advising caution. But determined not to miss the opportunity, he chose to compete.

That decision paid off on the Raipur platform, where he delivered the best performance of his career.

“My uncle always travels with me for competitions since my father passed away. He was here with me as well. As soon as I won the medal, he lifted me in his arms. At that moment, I realised how happy he was,” he said.

From the brink of quitting to standing atop the podium, Isak’s journey is a testament to resilience, support and an unyielding pursuit of purpose.

IANS