North East

Orange alert issued by IMD for Northeastern states for next 48 hours

By The Assam Tribune
Orange alert issued by IMD for Northeastern states for next 48 hours
Guwahati, March 15:The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued an orange alert across the Northeast states for 3 days from March 15 to March 17.

As per reports, widespread rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorms has been predicted for next 48 hours.

It may be noted that yellow alert has been issued for Sikkim while orange alert has been issued for other North eastern states.

