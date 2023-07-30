Opposition MPs from I.N.D.I.A meets Manipur Governor

Imphal, July 30: A delegation of 21 Opposition MPs from Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) bloc called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan in Imphal and apprised of the prevailing situation in Manipur.

The delegation led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of Indian National Congress, was on a two day visit to the ethnic violence hit Manipur arrived in Imphal on saturday and visited relief camps in Churachandpur, Bishnupur and Imphal West districts where they met the ethnic violence affected people.



During the meeting, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, people are in pain and sorrow and feeling of depression and fear is also common in their minds. Almost all sections of society including women, children and students are affected and it is high time to take concrete steps to end the ongoing conflict.



It is not only a problem of law and order but an ethnic conflict which needs special attention and therefore, an appropriate step to end the conflict and to remove hatred among the communities have to be initiated to restore peace and normalcy in the State.



The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Governor and requested to restore peace and harmony by taking all effective measures where justice should be the cornerstone. In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent, they said.



Earlier welcoming the team for their visit to Manipur, Governor appreciated their efforts for the restoration of peace and normalcy. Governor informed them that she is fully aware of the problems faced by the people consequent upon her visit to different relief camps in both the hills and valley districts.



Stating that both the Central and State governments are making relentless efforts to contain the situation and bring peace and normalcy at the earliest possible time and security forces are also equally discharging their responsibilities to save the people, She said, to bridge the mistrust between the two communities, hatred among the communities has to be removed and therefore all stakeholders should work in this direction peacefully.



Governor also made an appeal to the delegation to extend their fullest cooperation to restore peace and tranquillity through a peaceful dialogue with the representatives of Civil Society Organisations of both the communities to maintain status quo ante of aged old tradition of peaceful co-existence

