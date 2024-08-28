Opposition MNF slams Mizoram Speaker for spending Rs. 23 L on renovation spree

Aizawl, August 28: The Mizo National Front (MNF) has hit out at the Speaker of the Mizoram State Assembly for allegedly spending over Rs. 23 lakhs on renovation of his official residence.

Lallenmawia Jongte, Secretary of the MNF Media & Publicity Department, stated that an RTI inquiry revealed Speaker Lalbiakzama had spent an excessive Rs. 23,40,000 on renovating his bangla.

“It is most unfortunate that the Speaker spent over Rs. 23 lakhs on renovating his residence while the party has called for austerity measures and declared a year of consolidation,” Jongte said.

“We are also aware that other Ministers and MLAs are similarly renovating their residences,” he alleged.

According to the Mizoram Public Works Department (PWD) Building Division, this amount includes Rs. 8,40,000 for building renovations and Rs. 15 lakhs for refurbishing furniture.

Details from the RTI inquiry indicate that the Rs. 8,40,000 spent on building renovations included Rs. 4,78,401 for interior painting, Rs. 1,95,513 for exterior painting, Rs. 98,118 for veranda ceiling work, and Rs. 67,968 for miscellaneous and sanitary works.

The Rs. 15 lakhs allocated for furniture and home appliances covered items such as king-sized beds, dining tables, chests, tables, showcases, and cupboards.

Jongte has also criticised the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) for not adhering to its promises made during the election campaign.

He highlighted a statement by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who had previously condemned excessive spending on renovations.

The MNF also expressed concerns about the poor condition of state roads due to a lack of funds, attributing the financial strain to the ZPM’s lavish spending on their MLAs and Ministers.