Opposition MNF secures majority in Sinlung Hills Council polls with 7 seats

Guwahati, Nov 7: The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Hmar People's Convention (HPC) alliance was defeated by the primary opposition, the Mizo National Front (MNF), and the Hmar People's Convention (Reformed) in the 12-member Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) elections.

According to results announced by the State Election Commission on Wednesday, the MNF-HPC (R) alliance secured a majority with seven seats, while the ZPM managed to secure only three of the eight seats it contested.

The HPC, reportedly, failed to win any of the four seats it contested. The Congress won one seat out of the 12 it contested, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which contested a single seat, did not win any. The result for one seat is still pending, officials said on Wednesday.

Incumbent Chief Executive Member (CEM) Lalvenhima Hmar of the ZPM successfully retained his Suangpuilawn seat, while Chairman HC Lalmalsawm was defeated by MNF candidate Benjamin Lalrawnliana in the Zohmun constituency. A total of 49 candidates, including one woman, contested the elections.

The SHC was established on July 9, 2018, following a peace agreement between the Mizoram Government and the former Hmar People's Convention (Democratic) on April 2 of the same year. The Council comprises 12 elected members and two nominated seats.