Opposition Corporators of AMC deems MNF-led AMC unfit to govern

Aizawl, June 11: The opposition corporators of the Aizawl Municipal Corporation, comprising the Zoram People’s Part and the Congress, have slammed the Mizo National Front for favouring their party workers and found them to be unfit for governing the Aizawl municipal area.



Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Aizawl, the opposition corporators alleged that the MNF-led AMC awarded minor contract works worth over Rs. 30.92 crore to MNF party workers between 2021 and 2024, which they said resulted in a lack of asset creation within the municipal area.



They also questioned the utilisation of Rs. 1.95 crore collected as property tax.



The opposition corporators said that the property tax is mainly divided into three components: five percent for local councils, 15% for office administration, and 80% for the development of localities in different wards. They stated that in previous terms, the funds for the development of wards were divided equally, but this has not been the case in the current term.



The opposition corporators further alleged that the state government sanctioned Rs. 2.74 crore for the purchase of an incinerator from Hyderabad for the solid waste management centre at Tuirial. They stated that the supplier of the incinerator claimed that it can incinerate 10 tonnenes of waste within 24 hours, but in reality, it is able to burn up only less than a tonne.



Furthermore, the corporators accused the MNF-led AMC administration of delaying office work in issuing house construction permits, shop licenses, and other important work dealt with by the AMC.

