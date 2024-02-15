Oppn alleges higher education scam and governance failures by SKM Government in Sikkim

Sikkim, Feb 15: Sikkim Democratic Front spokesperson Komal Chamling has accused the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government of orchestrating a "higher education scam" in the state. Chamling, referring to bills introduced in the recent assembly session for the establishment of seven private universities, criticised the SKM government for already setting up 21 private universities, some lacking credibility with dubious background trusts.

The spokesperson highlighted concerns about proposed universities being funded by organizations formed recently, raising questions about their legitimacy. Additionally, existing universities and colleges faced challenges such as poor infrastructure. The SKM government's push for privatisation in higher education, often through unfamiliar institutions, prompted doubts about the intended changes, as per the SDF release.

Criticism extended to the government's handling of education during the Covid-19 pandemic, citing ineffective provisions like smart TVs. The inability to address student leader Padam Gurung's concerns added to the accusations. The last assembly session, seen as the SKM government's final opportunity, failed to address key issues, including the Limbu-Tamang seat formula, the Karmapa issue, and the 11+1 left-out communities.



Komal Chamling emphasised the absence of discussions on job regularisation, the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, and the implications of the Finance Act 2023. The spokesperson concluded by asserting that the SKM government also neglected to present a pro-people and Sikkim-centric Budget.

