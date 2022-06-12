Operations underway to rescue two missing soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati, June 12: Intensive search operations have been ongoing for two Indian Army personnel, deployed in forward areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh since 28 May 22.

Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh, deployed in a forward post of Arunachal Pradesh, presumed to have accidentally fallen into a fast-flowing river in close proximity to their Post, said a press release issued by the Indian Army.

"Despite immediate and extensive search and rescue operations, including aerial reconnaissance and tracker dogs being pressed into action, no success in recovery of the personnel has been achieved. The search operations are continuing for last two weeks. A court of inquiry to investigate into the incident has been convened by the Army," the release stated.

Belonging to Uttrakhand, family members of the two soldiers have been informed of the unfortunate incident and are being regularly updated.