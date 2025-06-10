Operation Honeymoon: Meghalaya police plans crime scene recreation for Sonam

Shillong, June 10: Meghalaya Police are currently in the process of bringing accused Sonam Raghuvanshi to Shillong by Tuesday evening, under an operation dubbed "Operation Honeymoon." Raghuvanshi is being transported on a transit remand from Uttar Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem confirmed the development, stating that the accused is expected to arrive in the state capital later this evening, though the exact time remains unconfirmed.

"Upon arrival, Raghuvanshi will be taken for medical examination and produced before the courts this evening. She would also be taken to the crime scene in a few days to recreate the crime," Syiem added.

Sonam is one of the prime accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi case. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Operation Honeymoon has already reached Ghazipur, where Sonam surrendered before the police, to bring her back.

A separate SIT team would be bringing the other accused persons in the case - Akash Rajput (19) from Lalitpur (UP), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22) from Indore (MP), Raj Singh Khushwaha (21) Indore (MP), and Anand Singh Kurmi (23) Basahari (MP) – on Wednesday.

Syiem said the police have not yet decided on how many days it would seek custody of the accused from the court. “We will be having a meeting and take a collective decision on how many days police custody we would seek,” the SP said.

Disclosing about the investigation, Syiem said, during the past week the police was under tremendous pressure to crack the case. “We did alert some of the airport authorities and the railways about a possible flight of Sonam...we received tremendous support from MP and UP police and also the local people here,” he said.

The accused, together with three others, after allegedly committing the murder of Raja left Sohra and boarded a train to Indore from Guwahati. Syiem said Sonam went to Indore and stayed at a rented place and then fled to Uttar Pradesh.

"There is a possibility that she and the other accused were trying to flee to Nepal and so reached Ghazipur from where the Nepal border is close - about 200 km," he said.

Syiem said further details of the escape from Sohra and then reaching Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh would be clearer after police interrogation.