Operation Crystal Fortress: Naga woman held in Delhi after 329 kg meth haul

New Delhi, Nov 24: In a major breakthrough against synthetic drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested a Naga woman from south Delhi after recovering 329 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 262 crore from her residence in Chattarpur, recently.

The seizure, among the largest of meth in the Capital, was made during "Operation Crystal Fortress", an intelligence-driven operation aimed at dismantling a transnational cartel suspected to be linked to a foreign kingpin wanted in last year’s 83-kg cocaine case in Delhi.

Two people have been arrested so far, including Esther Kinimi of Nagaland, who investigators say recently managed one of the cartel’s narcotic consignments.

Kinimi’s arrest followed an earlier breakthrough the same day, when officers picked up Shane Waris (25), a sales manager from Amroha, in Noida’s Sector 5.

Waris had allegedly been operating on his handler’s instructions, using fake SIM cards and encrypted apps such as WhatsApp and Zangi to run the syndicate’s operations.

During interrogation, he admitted to his role and provided detailed information about Kinimi, including her address, contact numbers and operational activities, officers said.

Acting swiftly on his inputs, NCB teams raided Kinimi’s residence in Chattarpur Enclave Phase 2, where they found the massive methamphetamine consignment. She was immediately arrested with assistance from Nagaland Police.

Preliminary investigation indicates the duo were part of a wider synthetic-drug network controlled by foreign operators.

Authorities are now coordinating with international agencies to trace the alleged kingpin and push for his deportation to India.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said preliminary investigation indicates the cartel was operating through multiple couriers, safe-houses, and layered handlers, with Delhi being used as a key hub for distribution, both within India and overseas.

"Efforts are underway, in coordination with international enforcement partners, to secure his deportation to India to face legal proceedings," it said.

