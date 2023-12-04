‘One of the regional parties will win’, Assam CM ahead of Mizo vote counting

Guwahati, Dec 4: After claiming victory in three states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking for an NDA victory in the northeastern state.

Ahead of the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly Elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma predicted on Sunday that one of the regional parties would win the elections.

While speaking to the reporters after the BJP won the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, CM Sarma said, “One of the regional parties, either Mizo National Front (MNF) or Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) will win the assembly elections.”

He further remarked, “Both parties will remain with us.”

It may be mentioned that the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly Elections conducted for 40 seats began on Monday morning with ZPM leading in 15 seats and winning 12 seats until 12.30 pm, while MNF is leading in 8 seats and has won two seats so far.

Moreover, the BJP has won one seat and is leading in one seat, while Congress is leading in one seat.















