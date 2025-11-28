'One North East' rally in Tripura calls for regional unity among indigenous communities

Agartala, Nov 28: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who is also the president of the National People’s Party (NPP), accompanied by prominent tribal leaders from across the North East, on Thursday called for regional solidarity under the banner of ‘One North East’ to protect land rights, customs, languages, and cultural identity.

Addressing a massive rally billed as ‘One North East Thansa (Unity)’ at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here, Sangma stressed the importance of collective strength in securing the rights of indigenous communities. The rally was organised by the TIPRA Motha Party, a key ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura.

“We must unite to protect our land, customs, languages, and culture, and ‘One North East’ is our slogan,” Sangma said, urging the people to rise above internal divisions. He warned that fragmentation among communities has historically weakened the region’s collective voice and progress.

The NPP chief said that the region’s ancestors fought relentlessly for development and dignity, but present-day disunity has diluted that strength.

“Today we are divided, and our strength has weakened. We must remain united and face every challenge together,” he added.

Sangma clarified that the initiative is not against any individual, group, or organisation, but is focused on unity among indigenous populations whose voices often remain “suppressed or unheard” when they stand alone.

He also praised TIPRA Motha Party supremo and royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma for his persistent efforts in championing tribal rights.

Debbarma, on the other hand, accused national political parties of systematically weakening strong regional political entities across India.

“National parties have always tried to weaken regional parties in Assam, Maharashtra, Odisha and Punjab. People in Delhi do not like the people of the North East,” he alleged.

Reiterating the demand for Tipraland, Debbarma said: “One day we will definitely achieve Tipraland. We must fight together with all regional parties to protect our rights.”

The TIPRA Motha Party has been championing for formation of ‘Greater Tipraland’, a separate State for the indigenous tribal population under Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution, along with demands for early village committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and the deportation of illegal migrants.

The party currently governs the 30-member TTAADC, which covers two-third of Tripura’s geographical area and is home to nearly one-third of the State’s population.

Hemochandra Singh, former Manipur minister, Daniel Langthasa, founder of People's Party, Dima Hasao, Assam, JM Sangma, NPP national working president, Mmhonlumo Kikon, former BJP national spokesperson and former Nagaland minister, Ajoy Edwards, founder president, Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front, and RK Meghen, veteran leader from Manipur, attended the rally.

Meanwhile, Sangma announced the formation of a nine-member committee to structure the objectives of the proposed regional alliance within 45 days. JM Sangma will serve as the convener, while Kikon has been appointed as the member secretary.









