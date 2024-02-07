One kilometre length border fencing with surveillance starts at Moreh

Imphal, Feb 7: The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, announced on Tuesday that one-kilometre fencing with surveillance facilities has started at Moreh. Making the announcement, the Union Home Minister said the fencing work is started as a pilot project of one kilometre each at Manipur's Moreh and another one kilometre at Arunachal Pradesh.

It may be mentioned that India shares a 1643-kilometre stretch of porous border with the neighbouring country, Myanmar.



As Myanmar is going through troubling political upheavals, people from the other side of the border often run towards India, seeking shelter.



However, the local people of the bordering states, like Manipur, feared this influx of foreigners could change the demographic features of the region.



According to the Union Home Minister's statement, the government will construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometre-long Indo-Myanmar border.



A patrol track along the border will also be paved to facilitate better surveillance.



Out of the total border length, a 10-kilometre stretch in Moreh has already been fenced.



Furthermore, fencing works covering around 20 kilometres in Manipur have also been approved, as stated by the Union Home Minister.

The announcement can be seen in the backdrop of Union Home Minister Amit Shah meeting Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in New Delhi on February 3, in which the two reportedly discussed some important matters concerning Manipur.