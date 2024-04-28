One killed, three injured in gunfight between village volunteers in Manipur

Imphal, April 28: After the deaths of two CRPF personnel in an insurgent attack, one person was killed while three others sustained injuries in a gunfight between village volunteers of two warring communities in ethnic strife-torn Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Sunday, police said.

Dozens of gunmen had attacked Koutruk in Imphal West district on Sunday morning from elevated hilltops in neighbouring Kangpokpi district, prompting village volunteers deployed in the fringe village to retaliate, the police said.

The exchange of fire gradually spread to the adjacent villages of Kadangband and Senjam Chirang, they said.

Koutruk village has been witnessing intense gunfights between village volunteers from two warring communities since ethnic violence broke out on May 3 last year. It has been identified as one of the most vulnerable areas for gun attacks.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May 3 last year.

Meanwhile, denouncing the killing, the Kangpokpi district-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) has called for a 12-hour shutdown in the district from noon on April 28.