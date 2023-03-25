One held on charge of bike theft in Manipur

IMPHAL, March 25: Manipur police commandos rounded up one person who was involved in stealing one KTM 250 motorcycle from the Khuman Lampak sports complex in Imphal where the Hero Tri-Nation International Football Tournament 2023 is underway today.

According to the police sources, a team of commandos of Imphal West district led by Officer in Charge (Commando) P Achouba Meitei arrested the person identified as Md Abdul Wahid (27) of Lilong Ushoipokpi Tharaorou Chingol under Thoubal district from his residence after giving prior information to control room of Thoubal district around 7am today.

Later on, the said KTM 250 motorcycle without registration number bearing the same chassis number and engine number was recovered from Lilong Kaleikhong area. “During preliminary verification, the arrested person disclosed that he was involved in stealing of the above mentioned vehicle along with his associates one Md Azad Khan (25) of Lilong Awang Leikai and Md Mujib Khan (27) of Lilong Haoreibi Makha Leikai,” people familiar with the matter said. One mobile handset was also recovered from his possession.

Further, hectic efforts are being made by teams of commandos of Imphal West district to arrest the above-mentioned persons - Md Azad Khan and M. Mujib Khan at the earliest, it added. Hence, the arrested person and the seized article are handed over to Officer in Charge of Imphal Police Station for taking further necessary legal action.

On March 23 afternoon, a team of Tengnoupal Police Station under the supervision of Tengnoupal district SP B Go Lian Mang detected and seized suspected WY tablets weighing 2.276 kilogram from one compact black auto rickshaw (MN06SB 0871) while it was heading towards Imphal from Moreh at Tengnoupal police station under Tengnoupal district.

According to police sources, the suspected WY tablets were found in 2(two) bundles wrapped in yellow plastic packets. The driver of the auto rickshaw identified as Limkhohao Baite(39) of Mission Veng, Moreh Ward No 2 under Moreh police station,Tengnoupal District has been arrested and handed over to Officer in Charge of Tengnoupal police station for further necessary legal actions.