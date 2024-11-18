One dead, another injured in Jiribam police firing as protests continue in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 18: One person died, and another sustained injury in police firing at Jiribam's Babupura on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as K. Athouba.

The incident occurred around 11 pm when security forces resorted to firing to disperse an irate mob that had ransacked and vandalised properties stored within BJP and Congress offices in the area.









AT Photo: Mobs ransack offices of the Congress (in picture) and the BJP in Jiribam





In the effort to bring the situation under control, the security personnel fired a few rounds, during which a bullet fatally struck the deceased. He reportedly succumbed to his injuries at a medical facility.

According to reports, the mob had been setting furniture from the two offices on fire when security forces intervened. The incident took place within 500 metres of Jiribam Police Station.









AT Photo: Mobs set to fire furniture from BJP and Congress offices in JIribam





Unconfirmed reports suggest that properties belonging to local MLA Asabudin were also ransacked and torched during the unrest.

Meanwhile, widespread protests against the alleged killing of six abductees from Jiribam continued across Imphal Valley and other parts of the state on November 17.

Residences of three more BJP legislators, including a senior minister, and a Congress MLA were set ablaze by angry mobs in several districts of the state on Sunday night.

According to reports, an agitated group also attempted to storm the ancestral residence of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, but security forces managed to thwart the attack.

These attacks follow similar incidents on Saturday evening, during which the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs were targeted by agitators.

Various civil society organisations (CSOs) in Manipur have strongly criticised both the central and state governments, holding them accountable for the escalating violence. The CSOs have demanded immediate and decisive action to deliver justice for the victims and bring an end to the bloodshed.

The CSOs have also called on all 60 MLAs in Manipur to publicly declare their stance on the ongoing conflict within the next 24 hours.