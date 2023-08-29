One day Manipur assembly session adjourned sine die

Imphal, Aug 29: The one day session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die following pandemonium in the house by congress MLAs today.

The assembly session began its proceedings at 11am but it was adjourned for 30 minutes by the Assembly Speaker as the congress legislature party leader O Ibobi Singh led five congress MLAs continued to protest in the house.

The other congress MLAs who took part in the protest are K Meghchadra (Wangkhem),Th Lokeshwar (Khundrakpam),K Ranjit (Sugunu)and O Surjakumar (Khangabok).

As they have said during the day's session,the congress MLAs protested over the non-listing of items put forward by congress legislators in the agenda list of the day's session.Demanding a 5 days to discuss state issues,the congress MLAs also wanted to know under what rule the day's session was convened.

Later the assembly speaker further adjourned the house sine die at 11.41 am as pandemonium continued.

Amidst the pandemonium,the day's assembly session however adopted and passed a resolution "to stay together in these trying times by healing wounds,fostering unity, and creating a brighter future for all residents."

"With great sorrow and heavy heart, this House condoles the tragic loss of many lives in the recent violence in the State of Manipur,” the resolution said. “The House also resolves that as peace is the priority of the State, this house will strive to resolve all the differences among the people, till complete peace returns to the entire State, through dialogue and constitutional means. “

This House resolves to appeal to each and every individual not to pay heed to divisionary elements, maintain peace and shun violence in the interest of our State and Nation,it added.

The day's session is scheduled to have an obituary reference, presentation of Business Advisory Committee reports as per the day's list of business.But it was not discussed.

Meanwhile ruling Ministers and MLAs led by works minister Govindas Konthoujam while speaking to media here after the session was adjourned,blamed the opposition congress for not continuing the session properly.

"The house was convened after half an hour,again the opposition did not let the discussion take place.Important issues which needed to be discussed.But they did not allow it to happen,"says education Minister Th Basantakumar.

Ten Kuki MLAs were absent in the day's session.However all Naga MLAs were present in the house.

Meanwhile six Kuki MLAs have sought leave from today's session,according to people familiar with the matter.

It may be noted that the last assembly was adjourned sine-die on March 3,2023 and violence broke out in the state in early part of May which has so far claimed more than 160 lives and displaced more than 50,000 people besides burning many villages.