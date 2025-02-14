One critical, others out of danger after CRPF jawan open fires at Manipur camp

Imphal, Feb. 14: Following an open fire by a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), that claimed two lives and left eight people injured, it has been reported that one of the injured is in critical condition, while the rest are out of danger.

The post mortem report is awaited, and according to sources, an internal committee is looking into the matter.

A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly killed two of his colleagues on Thursday before taking his own life, official sources stated.

The CRPF jawan also injured eight others.

The incident took place at a CRPF camp in Imphal West district’s Lamsang area, at about 8.20 pm.

Sanjay Singh opened fire from his service weapon, killing a constable and a sub-inspector of the force on the spot. He later turned the gun on himself and was declared dead, the sources said.

The accused was from the 120th battalion of the force.

According to the police, the eight CRPF personnel were injured in the firing and were shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

“In an unfortunate incident, tonight at around 8 pm, a suspected case of fratricide happened inside a CRPF camp in Lamsang under Imphal West District wherein one CRPF jawan opened fire, killing two02 (two) of his own CRPF colleagues on the spot and injuring eight others. Later, he also committed suicide using service weapon. The personnel belonged to F-120 Coy CRPF. Senior officers of Police and CRPF have rushed to the spot", the police statement read.