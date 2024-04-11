86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

One apprehended with cash and arms in Manipur's Ukhrul

By The Assam Tribune
One apprehended with cash and arms in Manipurs Ukhrul
X

Source: 'X' 

Guwahati, Apr 11: In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and Manipur police apprehended a suspected arms dealer with a huge amount of cash and various arms and war-like stores in Ukhrul District on Wednesday.

According to reports, the officials seized around Rs 13,11,130 in cash, one Carbine Machine Gun, one pistol, one Grenade, one Shotgun and ammunition.

Following the apprehension, the accused, along with the recoveries, were handed over to the Ukhrul Police Station for further investigation in connection with the matter.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X