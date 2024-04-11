One apprehended with cash and arms in Manipur's Ukhrul

Guwahati, Apr 11: In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and Manipur police apprehended a suspected arms dealer with a huge amount of cash and various arms and war-like stores in Ukhrul District on Wednesday.

According to reports, the officials seized around Rs 13,11,130 in cash, one Carbine Machine Gun, one pistol, one Grenade, one Shotgun and ammunition.



Following the apprehension, the accused, along with the recoveries, were handed over to the Ukhrul Police Station for further investigation in connection with the matter.

