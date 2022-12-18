Once infamous for violence, Tripura set to be a trade gateway for NE: PM Modi

Agartala, Dec 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that once infamous for violence, Tripura is all set to become the trade gateway of North East India. "There was a time when the name of Tripura was discussed twice in a year—either during the polls or when any kind of violence reported from this part of the land. Today, this situation has changed. With the expanding web of connectivity and opening up of new horizons of development, the state is now set to become the trade gateway of North East India", the Prime Minister said.

According to the Prime Minister, each and every village of the state will soon get connected with concrete roads and life masses have changed radically with the wave of development that BJP brought with it in 2018. "The Indo-Bangla railway project will open new doors of trade and commerce. Thousands of crores are being spent to give shape to new infrastructure projects that pave the way for the state to become a logistic hub", the Prime Minister said while addressing a grand public meeting at Swami Vivekananda stadium.

According to the Prime Minister, the central government is not only working on digital and physical infrastructure but paying equal attention towards the social infrastructure.

"Third strongest internet gateway is located in Tripura which has enabled our youth to embark on the new path of digital revolution. The roadway projects are targeted to make the life of common masses easier. The international terminal of MBB airport is a symbol of the state's progress. Apart from this, equal attention is also being paid towards the social infrastructure. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme over 1,000 health and wellness centers have been set up in the state making treatment accessible for all. Patients with critical diseases like Cancer and Diabetes are screened there and subsequently provided with health advises", he added.

The Prime Minister also slammed the previous government for being ideologically bankrupt and negative towards the state's progress.

"For decades Tripura was ruled by political parties who are ideologically bankrupt. The politics of opportunism has reversed the development of Tripura. They were so negative in their approach that the existing resources were not utilized properly for which the farmers, youth, poor and women of the state paid heavy prices", the Prime Minister claimed.

The Prime Minister who was accompanied by CM Dr Manik Saha, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma also inaugurated and laid foundation stone for projects worth Rs 4,300 crore. The newly inaugurated projects include State Institute of Hotel Management, Widening work of Agartala By pass, Agartala Government Dental College while foundation stones were laid for 232 kilometers road network under PMGSY-III and 542 kilometer long 112 road projects as part of the state and district highways.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Griha Pravesh ceremony 2.05 lakh beneficiaries who had received dwelling under centrally sponsored housing schemes for rural and urban areas.