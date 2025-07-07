On 90th birthday, Dalai Lama honoured as ‘beacon of hope’ by Arunachal leaders

Itanagar, July 7: On the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, heartfelt tributes and warm wishes poured in from top leaders in Arunachal Pradesh, honouring his profound spiritual legacy and enduring message of peace and compassion. Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik described the Dalai Lama as “a living embodiment of compassion, peace, and timeless wisdom.”

He said the Tibetan spiritual leader’s teachings have touched countless lives, guiding people toward righteousness, inner strength, and harmony.

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh hold His Holiness in deep reverence and remain forever grateful for his enduring love and inspiration,” the Governor said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also extended his greetings, offering “deepest prayers and heartfelt gratitude” on behalf of the people of the State.

“His Holiness’s life, devoted to compassion, peace, and the well-being of all sentient beings, is an inspiration to humanity. Through every trial, he has remained a steady voice of wisdom, showing us that true strength lies in forgiveness,” Khandu said. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein added his wishes for a “joyous and blessed birthday filled with peace, love, and divine grace.”

Hailing the Dalai Lama as a Nobel Peace Laureate and “Bodhisattva of Compassion,” Mein described him as a “beacon of hope and unity” whose teachings continue to uplift humanity.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also joined in the tributes, greeting the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday and praying for his long life and good health.

Posting on social media, Tamang wrote: “With profound reverence and humility, I, on behalf of the people of Sikkim, extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt wishes to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on the sacred occasion of his 90th birthday.”

Describing the Tibetan leader as a beacon of peace, compassion, and wisdom, Tamang said the Dalai Lama’s humility and unwavering commitment to the path of compassion have touched lives across the world, transcending all barriers of religion, nationality, and culture.





