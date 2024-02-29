86 years of service to the nation
North East

Olen Megu Damin from Arunachal to receive Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Feb 29: In a matter of pride for the Adi community, Olen Megu Damin, an artist from Arunachal Pradesh, is set to receive the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for the year 2022 for her contributions to folk and traditional music and dance.

Olen Megu Damin, hailing from Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang district, is a renowned teacher, artist, curator and choreographer.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that she is also an active worker who works for the welfare of women of the Adi community.

Congratulating the artist, Khandu posted, “Heartiest congratulations to Ms Olen Megu Damin on being selected for the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 2022 for her commendable contributions to folk and traditional music and dance. The highest award in the realm of performing art is a well-deserved recognition to her highest standards of excellence and achievements.”

Meanwhile, twelve artists from Assam will also receive the prestigious award for their contributions in their respective fields.

