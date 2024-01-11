Oil spillage triggers panic in strife-torn Manipur

Imphal, Jan 11: Thousands of villagers and domestic animals in and around Kanto Sabal and Khurkhul near Leimakhong which houses the 57th Mountain Division of the Indian Army in Manipur, are likely to be affected by a thick layer of oil spill from a leakage oil tank near the Army camp.

The suspected case of an oil spill on a stream near an Army camp was reported on Wednesday evening. Any suspected foul play or deliberate attempt to pollute the river has not been ascertained as of now. However, it’s believed to be the handiwork of some miscreants in the upstream areas to cause panic and pollute the streams in the valley.

Eyewitnesses told The Assam Tribune that the oil spill was detected on a small stream that passes from the Leimakhong Army camp to Kantol Sabal village after some villagers started smelling of oil in the evening.





Officials of the concerned authorities, including PHED, the Health Department and electricity, immediately sprung into action and blocked the stream in the late evening.

Most of the villagers and domestic animals rely on such streams for watering plants and vegetables, as well as for consumption.

Meanwhile, the State Health Department has appealed to the villagers to be cautious while using the water for at least a few days.