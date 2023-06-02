Odd-even vehicles to ply in Shillong to ease traffic congestion

Shillong, June 2: To ease the chronic traffic snarl in the state capital, public transportation vehicles would ply on an odd even basis in between Kachari and Mothpran (Bara Bazaar) from Monday.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah informed that all public transports - government buses, maxi-taxis and local taxis – would ply on an odd even basis from Monday from Kachari point to Mothpran.

Kurbah stated that plying of these public transports is causing substantial congestion in these busy business areas and also in view of the recent High Court direction to take immediate steps to ease traffic congestion, this decision of odd-even vehicles plying was taken.

The DC mentioned that, from Monday vehicles with registration numbers ending in odd numbers such as 1, 3, 5, 7 etc. would ply only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The vehicles having registration numbers ending in even digits would ply on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Moreover, all vehicles should have high security registration plates and a copy of the vehicle's registration should be made available whenever there is an inspection by the authorities.