‘Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko’- a Gurukul-like school inaugurated in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Feb 15: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday inaugurated the newly-established ‘Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko’, an indigenous tribal tradition and cultural school, at Mwya village in Lower Subansiri district in presence of Education, Cultural and Indigenous Affairs Minister Taba Tedir and MLA cum Advisor (Home, Tax & Excise) Nyamar Karbak and others.

“The Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko will play a major role in preservation and promotion of Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous culture and traditions. The school is aimed at providing quality education to the tribal children in an environment that respects and promotes their culture, language and traditions,” the Deputy Chief Minister said in his address to the gathering on the occasion.

“It is heartening to see such efforts undertaken for the preservation of our culture and language, as the school will serve as a platform for the tribal children to learn and understand their cultural roots besides normal class of education. It is our vision to see our children carry forward the rich heritage of the State,” Mein wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He also said that the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh is putting every effort towards establishing more Gurukuls and heritage centres for the preservation of our indigenous value systems across the State.

Lauding the efforts of the local community in setting up the school, the Dy Chief Minister, in his speech, urged the locals to take full advantage of the school to ensure that the rich heritage of the State is preserved for future generations. He also emphasized that “every child should learn about their cultural heritage from a young age and that every Gurukul in the State should be a centre of learning where traditional values and ethos are taught.”

In the same line, he advised the school’s faculty to provide modern education in addition to knowledge of indigenous culture and heritage. Such learning centres should adopt efficient mechanisms which incorporate both NCERT syllabus and rich cultural heritages and literature so that their students not only grow up to become doctors and engineers but are also well equipped with traditional knowledge for becoming Nyubu (priests) or take up any other indigenous role in society if they choose the path.

Mein further asserted that the teaching of third language in Govt schools should be monitored and suggested that it needs to be introduced in private schools as well, so that the future generations can speak fluently in their pure dialect, without mixing up with any other languages.

Mein assured to provide Rs 1 crore as grant-in-aid for Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko, Mywa, besides giving the assurance to facilitate grants-in-aid to all the indigenous teaching schools of the State and to enhance grants-in-aid for Donyi Polo Charitable Society.

Education Minister Taba Tedir, MLA Karbak, Nyishi Elite Society (NES) president Prof Tana Showren, Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) president Katung Wahge and chairman, Nyubu NyvgamYerko, Mywa, Likha Tongum also spoke on the occasion.

Students of the school presented indigenous prayers, songs & dances and also chanted Nyishi proverbs during the programme. The dignitaries also offered prayer at the indigenous prayer hall, Nyubu Namlo at Mwya, an official communique said.