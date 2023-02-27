Nyokum Yullo celebrated in Arunachal with traditional gaiety

Itanagar, Feb 27: Nyokum Yullo, the major festival of the Nyishi community of Arunachal Pradesh was celebrated across the Northeastern state with religious fervour and traditional gaiety.

The annual agro-based festival is celebrated for a better productivity, prosperity and happiness of all human beings. The festival is also an opportunity for the Nyishis to meet others and cherish their rich cultural heritage.

Clad in their best traditional costumes, the Nyishi men and women – young and old alike – thronged the Nyokum centres across the state to celebrate their festival with pomp and show.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu graced the Nyokum festival at Yangte in Kra Daadi district where he announced several development packages for improvement of surface connectivity, development of administrative circles, and skilling of youth, official sources said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration at Toru under Sagalee sub-division of Papum Pare district along with Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, local MLA and former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki and others.

“It was refreshing to see both old and young Nyishi brothers & sisters actively taking part in the preservation & promotion of their rich cultural heritage through the festival. I thank the people of Toru circle for their love and hospitality,” the Dy Chief Minister stated in a tweet.

On the occasion, he unveiled the Golden Jubilee Nyokum Dapo Toru (Golden Jubilee Monolith) in the festival ground. Apart from colourful cultural presentations, demonstration of the traditional systems of hunting and exhibition of traditional artefacts marked the day-long festivities.

Attending the Nyokum Yullo celebration at Naharlagun, the Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tamme Phassang urged the Nyishi community to celebrate their prestigious festival with full rituals and to maintain the age-old tradition.

Extending Nyokum greetings to the people, Phassang said, “Though Nyokum is being celebrated by the Nyishi community, we do the prayers and seek blessings for the well-being of the whole mankind”. He urged the community to maintain the age-old tradition and ritual of the Nyokum Yullo while celebrating it. “Without rituals, the celebration of Nyokum Yullo is incomplete,” stated the Mayor.

Earlier, IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji stated that Nyokum Yullo is not a religious festival but a secular festival where everyone from every walk of life can participate irrespective of their religion, caste, or creed. “We all should join the celebration with our family, including children to show them how rich our culture & tradition is as well as to educate them for its preservation,” added Tejji.

Attending the Nyokum Yullo celebration at Joram, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime said: “The spirit of unity depicted by the Nyishis and the Apatanis living harmoniously in Lower Subansiri district is a testimony of the change of mindset and wholesome development.”

The DC urged to revive the traditional ‘Manyang system’ between the two tribes to pass on the spirit of unity, harmony and congenial living to the young generations, besides suggesting to erect a ‘unity pillar’ between Joram and Bamin-Michi traditional forest boundary like that of the Hari-Bulla and Aye-Boa unity pillars erected by Nyishis of Upper Yachuli circle and Apatanis of Hari-Bulla villages.

Prominent Nyishi doyen and former Chief Information Commissioner Dr Joram Begi also appealed to revive the Manyang system between the Nyishis and the Apatanis which he said had been existing since time immemorial. Dr Begi also urged the Nyishis to partake in Nyokum celebrations irrespective of their religions to maintain their identity and culture. He also said that Joram was synonymous with Nyokum since the first Nyokum was celebrated at the community level at Joram in 1967.

Yazali ZPM Gem Taje said, the massive participation of our people at Nyokum shows how much they are inclined towards preservation of their culture and traditions.

While volunteering to contribute towards ‘genome conservation’ of their tribesmen, Director Soil Conservation Joram Pufa informed that earlier only Nyishis were invited to Nyokum celebrations but now people from other tribes are also invited to imbibe the spirit of unity and diversity among the people of the state.

Industries, Cooperation, and Labour & Employment Minister Tumke Bagra attended the Nyokum festival at Boasimla in Kamle district, along with the Chairman of Sports Authority of Arunachal Byabang Taj. The minister assured full support for the development of the Nyokum ground over there.

Colourful cultural display marked the Nyokum festivities at Raga, the headquarters of Kamle district. Attending the festival alongwith the local MLA Tarin Dakpe, State Information Commissioner Gumjum Haidar asked the people of Raga to preserve their culture and traditions for the posterity.

In Daporijo, the people of upper Kamle and Upper Subansiri district celebrated Nyokum with great enthusiasm. Nyishi Elite Society president Tana Showren attended the Nyokum as the chief guest.