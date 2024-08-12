Nyishi students’ body calls off 36-hr bandh; to meet CM Khandu post I-Day

Itanagar, Aug 12: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has decided to call off its planned 36-hour bandh, which was scheduled to begin today and extend till 5 p.m. tomorrow.

The decision was reached after extensive discussions involving the union’s executive members and the Nyishi Elite Society (NES).



The move comes a day after state Home Minister Mama Natung urged ANSU to reconsider the bandh, offering assurances that their 10-point demand would be addressed in consultation with the NES.



Reports suggest that the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 15 may have also influenced the decision, as both ANSU and NES members are set to meet Chief Minister Pema Khando post the festivities.



Despite calling off the bandh, ANSU has made it clear that it will continue to push for its demands, which include the repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneur and Professional (Incentive Development and Promotion) Act, 2015.



Earlier, on August 11, Natung had appealed to ANSU to cancel the bandh and engage in dialogue over their concerns. The NES had echoed this appeal, highlighting the need for discussions over disruptive actions.



Itanagar Capital Region District Magistrate Talo Potom had previously declared the bandh illegal and unlawful.



In his order, Potom highlighted the severe hardships such a bandh could impose, particularly on daily wage earners, patients, and the business community.



He had also expressed concerns about potential law-and-order issues, which could lead to loss of life and property.



“This directive is issued under the authority vested in the District Magistrate by Section 163 of BNSS, 2023, in conjunction with the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014,” Potom’s order stated.

