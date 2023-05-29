NSF stages protest demanding arrest of culprits involved in demolition of its office in Naga Club building

Kohima, May 29: The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) on Monday staged a peaceful sit-in-protest demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the demolition of its office housed in the Naga Club building.

NSF leaders, volunteers as well as civil society leaders and former NSF leaders converged outside its demolished office with placards and banners some of which reads "Attacking Naga Club building is an act of anti-Naga", "Vandalising at night is an act of terrorism".

NSF president Kegwayhun Tep alleged that the perpetrators had not only demolished the structure but had the intention of killing the NSF officials as they had used 'daos' (machetes) and other materials to damage the office furniture and computers.

NSF does not claim the Naga Club building but it is here to protect the heritage of the Naga people as a custodian of the building and thereby protect the identity of the Naga people and also take forward the common aspiration.

If justice is not delivered to the students' community they would intensify the movement, he said.

Former NSF president and Naga People's Front MLA Achumbemo Kikon said "The Naga Club building is cherished by all the Nagas because the Naga Club ever since its formation in 1918 have set the foundation for strong Naga movement by submitting the first memorandum to Simon Commission in 1929 concluding that Nagas should be left alone as a nation."

Saying that it is very unbecoming on the part of the perpetrators to demolish the Naga Club building, he wondered how those claiming (incumbent officials of Naga Club) to have more concern for the Naga political struggle would destroy, demolish and vandalise a building having the importance of Naga Heritage.

Kikon demanded immediate arrest and the culprits be dealt with firmly according to the law of the land.

The NSF was formed in 1947 have thereon been guarding and supporting the Naga political aspiration, he said.

Even if there are issues there are ways to settle the problem but not in this manner just because one is angry, he said.

As a legislator, Kikon expressed solidarity and encouraged the NSF to keep fighting for rights and ensure that justice is done according to the law of the land.

Naga Club members, who claimed to be the original descendants of the founders of the heritage institution, on Sunday, claimed responsibility for demolishing the structure in the heart of Kohima, stating they had given prior notice to the tenants of the building, including NSF, to vacate the premises.

It had also termed the FIR lodged by the NSF for the destruction of the building as "vexatious", and also alleged that the NSF was in fact in unlawful and forced occupation of the premises since they had issued the eviction notice.

Kohima's Additional Superintendent of Police Relo T Aye said the SIT has so far arrested three persons and also seized the JCB and a Maruti Gypsy used in the crime on Saturday, adding that further investigation is underway.