NSF demands 80% reservation for indigenous Nagas in Nagaland University recruitment

Dimapur, Feb 22: The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has demanded 80 per cent reservation for indigenous Nagas in recruitment to teaching and non-teaching posts and also physical mode of interviews at the Nagaland University.

In a representation to Nagaland University Vice Chancellor Prof JK Patnaik on Friday, NSF president Medovi Rhi and education secretary Temjentoshi said the varsity should be a leading institution in promoting local talent and expertise by ensuring that at least 80 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching positions are reserved for the indigenous Nagas of Nagaland.

It said as the premier Central university in the State, it is imperative that the varsity reflects the aspirations and welfare of the indigenous Nagas of the State, particularly in matters of employment.

The NSF extended sincere appreciation to the varsity for its significant role in fostering academic excellence and contributing to the intellectual growth of "our people".

"Given the unique Constitutional provisions under Article 371(A), which recognise the rights of the Naga people over their land, resources, and customs, it is essential that employment opportunities at the university prioritise the local populace," the representation added. It pointed out that non-indigenous staff members often serve for short durations before seeking transfers or moving elsewhere, leading to frequent disruptions in the academic environment.