NSCN-Khango withdraws ‘capital punishment’ against Angami contractor after talks

Kohima, Aug 21:The Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland’s (NSCN) Khango faction has withdrawn the “capital punishment” issued against a contractor over non-payment of “tax”.



The decision to withdraw the issued death threat against K Rulho comes after a crucial meeting between the NSCN-Khango and the Angami Youth Organisation (AYO) in Kohima on Tuesday.

The meeting, facilitated by the Government of India's Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG), addressed ongoing tensions between the two parties, which escalated after a death threat was issued to the Angami contractor, who is the proprietor of M/s KKB Rülho with immediate effect.

The NSCN-Khango also agreed to retract its directive ordering Angami contractors to cease activities and demobilise their manpower and machinery deployed in other districts of Nagaland.

This directive, it was agreed, to be lifted immediately.

The NSCN-Khango also agreed to publicly revealing the identity of the cadre known as "Max Naga" who initiated the diktat against the contractor.

The outfit agreed that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against him within 15 days.

Accordingly, the tribal youth body will withdraw its non-cooperation stance and recall Angami workers from the NSCN-Khango faction.

The NSCN-Khango group expressed “regret” over the incident.

During the meeting, the AYO reiterated its steadfast commitment to the Angami Public Organisation's 1993 resolution advocating for “One Government, One Tax,” highlighting its importance in maintaining unity and fairness within the community.

The resolution was signed by AYO president Kesosul Christopher Ltu, general secretary Neidilhoutuo Sechü, NSCN-Khango kilo kilonser (home minister) Visheto Yeptho, and NSCN-K Khango CFSB supervisor Imyapangba Ao.

Earlier, thousands had gathered in Kohima in protest against the multiple illegal taxation, intimidation and death threats issued by Naga political groups (NPGs).

The Nagaland government had also condemned the issuance of the death threat, reminding various NPGs to “refrain from acts against the law of the land”.