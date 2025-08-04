NSCN (IM) marks 10 yrs of Framework Agreement, renews sovereignty pitch

Dimapur, Aug 4: Commemorating the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Framework Agreement (FA) with the Government of India, NSCN (IM) chairman Q Tuccu on Sunday reaffirmed that the group will not give up what was achieved on August 3, 2015, in reclaiming what he called the Nagas’ “rightful place with sovereign rights as a nation.”

In his speech marking the occasion, Tuccu described the ‘Framework Agreement’ as a landmark that signified the Government of India’s recognition of the sovereign rights of the Nagas.

He further said the political relevance of the FA paves the way for the final draft of the Naga political solution.

“It was on this day that a milestone was achieved when the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) and the Government of India signed the historic FA on August 3, 2015,” Tuccu stated.

Acknowledging delays in the peace process, Tuccu accused the Government of India of moving slowly under various pretexts. Despite this, he said the NSCN has remained steadfast and committed to upholding the Framework Agreement, overcoming numerous challenges.

He expressed deep appreciation for the unwavering resolve of the Nagas to stay true to the FA.

“Let us work together in the same spirit that brought about this historic agreement. Let us accept our bounden duty to defend the sanctity of the Framework Agreement at any cost,” he appealed.

Tuccu also accused the Government of India of pursuing a “devilish agenda” aimed at destroying Naga history.

Commenting on the ongoing impasse within the Naga political movement, Tuccu said the Nagas are at a crossroads regarding how to establish a workable system between the NSCN and the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) to find a common ground.

However, he warned that working with the NNPGs would be a “dangerous proposition,” alleging that the NNPGs are pushing for a political settlement within the framework of the Indian Constitution.

He argued that the NNPGs were not acting independently, as they were under the control of the Government of India agencies.

Tuccu maintained that the NSCN, as the torchbearer of the Naga political movement, would never take the risk of partnering with groups that have, in his view, compromised the historical and political identity of the Nagas by failing to defend the uniqueness of Naga history during talks with the Centre.

He further alleged that the NNPGs were created by the Government of India to counterbalance the “bona fide leadership” of the NSCN, and criticized the signing of a similar pact under what he described as the “deceitful” title of “Agreed Position.”

“For the NSCN, it is unimaginable to share a platform with groups that hold such contrasting views on the Naga political solution,” he asserted.