NSCN-IM leader Thuingaleng Muivah to make rare homecoming to Manipur on Oct 22

Imphal, Sept 23: The Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim (GPRN) has cleared the proposed visit of NSCN-IM general secretary and Ato Kilonser, Thuingaleng Muivah, to his native village of Somdal in Ukhrul district next month, marking a rare homecoming for the veteran Naga leader to Manipur.

As per the approved itinerary, Muivah will travel from Dimapur to Ukhrul and Somdal on October 22 and return via Somdal–Senapati to Dimapur on October 29.

Ahead of the visit, the Council of Nagalim Churches has been requested by the organising committee to arrange a special prayer programme for all national workers on October 5, the first Sunday of the month.

The prayers are aimed at seeking blessings for the smooth conduct and success of the visit. The request was formally conveyed in a letter signed by Francis Ningshen, Member Secretary of the organising committee.

The announcement carries weight given the sensitive history surrounding Muivah’s earlier attempts to visit Manipur.

During the tenure of former Chief Minister O. Ibobi Singh, his proposed entry into Ukhrul was blocked by the Manipur government, which deployed heavy security to prevent his arrival. The standoff at the time triggered widespread tensions across the region.

Since then, Muivah has largely confined his movements abroad or within Nagaland, refraining from setting foot in Manipur.

His scheduled return to Somdal is therefore being seen as a development of considerable significance — one expected to draw close attention from the Naga community as well as security and political observers.

The organising committee has described the journey as “a moment of great importance” for the community, urging people to pray for peace and the smooth conduct of the programme.