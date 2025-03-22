NSCN (IM) leader Q Tuccu accuses India of sabotaging Naga peace talks

Dimapur, March 22: NSCN (IM) chairman Q Tuccu asserted on Friday that the NSCN is not responsible for the protracted delay in the Naga political solution, placing the blame squarely on India.

Addressing the 46th Naga Republic Day celebration at the NSCN (IM) council headquarters in Hebron, approximately 45 km from Dimapur, Tuccu alleged that India has engaged in divisive politics for over 27 years, since the inception of the Indo-Naga political talks.

"India has gone deep into playing divisive politics to keep the Nagas divided on factional lines," Tuccu stated, arguing that accusing the NSCN of delaying the process is politically unfounded.

He accused India of attempting to diminish the NSCN's influence at the negotiating table by creating the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) to counter the significance of the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, using the NNPGs' agreed position.

"India wants to confuse the Nagas through the agreed position," he said.

Tuccu argued that factions formed with the Indian government's support lack the necessary expertise to negotiate the complexities of the Indo-Naga political conflict, particularly regarding the historical and political rights of the Nagas.

"The irony is they are negotiated by the Government of India from their point of interest, leaving aside the historical and political rights of the Nagas. This is the reason why they landed up signing the agreed position prepared by the Government of India," he stated.

Tuccu further criticized Naga intellectuals and civil society leaders who he claims have compromised their integrity by aligning with these government-backed factions.

He described Naga Republic Day as a moment of pride for the 'Nagalim nation', marking the 45th anniversary of the declaration of their sovereign government.

"It was on this day 45 years ago that we took the bold decision to proclaim our sovereign government to be-come the true ruler of our own country," Tuccu said. He emphasized that the day signifies the establishment of their government based on their political rights and international political norms that respect indigenous peoples' freedom.

He concluded by reaffirming the Naga people's deter-mination to assert their God-given rights as a nation with a sovereign government.