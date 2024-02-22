NSCN-IM leader murdered in Nagaland's Mon district

Kohima, Feb 22: In a distressing incident unfolding in the Mon district of Nagaland, unidentified assailants have reportedly murdered Khampei Opeiham Konyak, a leader of the Isak Muivah led Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM).

Sources familiar with the matter disclosed that Konyak, who had defected from the NSCN-K (YA) group in Myanmar, was at his residence in Namsa, Tizit, when a group of six unidentified individuals forcefully entered his home and abducted him.

Sources told The Assam Tribune that the assailants breached Konyak's residence around 10:30 pm on Wednesday night, subsequently carrying out the fatal shooting. Konyak succumbed to his injuries.

The former NSCN-K (YA) leader had made significant shifts in his affiliations, having joined the NSCN-K (Angmei) before eventually surrendering to the Assam Rifles in 2023. Following his return from Delhi, Konyak joined the Isak-Muivah led NSCN-IM.

Sources from the NSCN-IM confirmed that Konyak held no official rank in the group.

While authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, sources indicate that despite the tension sparked by the tragedy, the situation in Tizit, Mon district, remains under control.



