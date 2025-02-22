NSCN-IM announces new battalion in NC Hills; Assam Police deny claim

Guwahati, Feb 22: The National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) has announced a new battalion for the 'NC Hills' region (present-day Dima Hasao), creating a flutter within security agencies in the region.

The announcement was made at the outfit's general headquarters on February 12, and sources said the outfit's military chief Anthony N Shimray had surveyed areas along the tri-junction of Assam-Manipur- Nagaland where the battalion will be based.

The exact location, where construction will begin shortly, is disputed. Some say the battalion's location is within Assam at a village called Laisong, which is claimed by both Assam and Nagaland, but Assam Police has denied it, claiming it does not fall within Assam.

The NSCN(IM) has named the new battalion 'Eloi Hau'. "Establishment of a base area in NC Hills Asalu Region... declared for the first time in Naga Freedom Movement," reads a banner unveiled by the outfit.

Sources also said the cadres of the Rengma Nagar Hill Protection Force, which was involved in violent clashes with Karbi groups 10 years ago, have also merged with the Naga outfit. The site of the NSCN(IM)'s new battalion is a stronghold of the Rengma outfit.

"The site for the battalion is located strategically. It will give the NSCN(IM) access to its commands in Naga areas in Myanmar through the jungle terrain, bypassing the usual routes. It will also help the outfit in countering its rival group of Manipur Zeliangrong United Front. The implication of the new battalion of NSCN(IM) could be crucial for Assam," sources said. NSCN (IM) is seeking integration of Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh into "Greater Nagalim".

With around 7,000-8,000 cadres, the outfit has over 10 battalions under three brigades each in Manipur and Nagaland.

Earlier, on February 20, Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) advisor, North east A K Mishra along with other representatives of the Union government paid a visit to Nagaland and met the working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) at Dimapur.

Reportedly, AK Mishra, met with NSCN-IM General Secretary and chief negotiator Thuingaleng Muivah to discuss key aspects of the Naga political issue.

In November last, amidst a deadlock in the peace talks with the Centre, the NSCN(IM) had threatened to break the 27-year-old ceasefire and resume violent armed resistance if its demands for a separate "national flag and constitution" are not met.

It had signed a Framework Agreement with the Government of India in 2015.





By-

Rituraj Borthakur