NPP opposes separate administration in Manipur, CM Conrad Sangma calls for dialogue

Imphal, Oct 10: Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on Friday firmly stated that his party does not support the demand for a separate administration for the Kuki community or the bifurcation of Manipur. Speaking in Imphal during his two-day visit to the strife-torn state, Sangma underscored the need for dialogue, inclusivity, and collective deliberation to restore peace and normalcy in the region.

“Looking at a completely separate administration or completely bifurcating the state of Manipur is not the stand of the NPP. We are very clear on that,” Sangma said. His remarks come amid the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities that has gripped Manipur since May 2023, claiming over 260 lives and displacing thousands. The demand for a separate administrative arrangement by the Kuki groups has remained a major point of contention.

Emphasising the importance of dialogue over division, the Meghalaya Chief Minister said, “We have always stressed that there is always a meeting point that can be reached. It depends on the will, dialogue, and commitment.” He appealed to all communities to work together in the spirit of reconciliation and responsibility, saying, “For many years now, communities and innocent people in Manipur have been suffering. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all communities and all leaders to find a way forward.”

Sangma reiterated that normalcy must return to Manipur, noting that sustained peace can only emerge through sincere negotiation and grassroots engagement. Sharing his experiences from interactions with internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the state—some of whom were displaced from Churachandpur and Moreh—he said there was a collective desire to rebuild and resume normal life in certain areas.

“Many of them expressed that if normalcy can be restored in specific areas, discussions should begin there first. It may not be possible to resolve everything at once, but initiating peace in some locations can pave the way for broader stability,” he observed.

The NPP chief also highlighted that issues related to arms proliferation and drug trafficking were among the major concerns raised by displaced people during his visit. Addressing these, he urged for coordinated action and sustained monitoring by authorities.

On the contentious matters of border fencing and the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border, Sangma urged the Centre to engage with local communities before taking any policy decisions. “Naga civil society organisations have raised the issue of border fencing and the scrapping of FMR. We are very clear that these require a lot of engagement,” he said.

He further noted that while the Union government’s intent to ensure proper identification of Indian citizens is understandable, “there are historical and cultural factors that must be respected.” Sangma stressed that the voices of local communities must be heard before implementing any border-related decisions.

The Free Movement Regime (FMR) allows people living near the India-Myanmar border to travel up to 16 kilometres into each other’s territory without a visa, a system now under review due to security concerns.

“We urge the Centre that whatever decisions the government takes, they must take local people on board to discuss and find a way forward,” Sangma asserted.

Concluding his remarks, the Meghalaya Chief Minister called upon all stakeholders in Manipur to come to the negotiation table to end the prolonged crisis. “The only way to achieve lasting peace is through dialogue and inclusion. The people of Manipur deserve stability and hope,” he said.

