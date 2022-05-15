NPP open for alliance with like-minded parties in 2023 Nagaland Assembly election

Dimapur, May 15: The National People's Party (NPP) is open to form an alliance with other like minded parties in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly election.

This was announced by NPP National General Secretary, in-charge of Nagaland, Tripura and Manipur M Rameshwar Singh at a press conference in Dimapur on Saturday.

He said "We have an alliance with the BJP in Meghalaya, for Nagaland to be open. We will be very happy to work with BJP because they are very proactive while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very much concerned for the Northeast because of which the Act East policy has been given priority".

With the BJP in the Centre as the leading partner of the NDA, Singh asserted that if NPP becomes the alliance partner in Nagaland it will make sure whatever BJP is giving to all other states, it will also be given to Nagaland.

He said NPP leaders are in Nagaland to deliberate and put into action the vision and mission of NPP, which is the dream of late PA Sangma and his son, Conrad Sangma.

"We want to make a difference in terms of political presence in Delhi and we want to bring a turnaround in development in Nagaland and to increase the per capita income of Nagaland, to bring economic welfare, to bring peace and overall development in the state," he said.

"Our vision is one voice, one Northeast and we are heading towards that objective and mission and we will continue to do so... In the upcoming elections in Nagaland," he said.

Asserting that the NPP will work for the welfare of people of Nagaland, Singh said if the people of Nagaland give us an opportunity to be part of the government, the first thing that NPP would like to do is try and provide jobs to the educated unemployed youths in the sectors of IT, health services, etc.

"BJP led NDA government has hundreds of schemes for development, but those schemes are not reaching the people, we will ensure that all the schemes and the benefits which Narendra Modi government is giving, should reach Nagaland," Singh said.

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly election, NPP had won two seats but both of its legislators Imnatiba and L Khumo merged with the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in March 2019.

Singh said this time NPP will be more careful in selecting its candidates in terms of their loyalty and integrity to the party, in terms of their seriousness in serving the people of Nagaland.