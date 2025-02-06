NPP names Sheikh Noorul Hassan as new legislative party leader in Manipur

Imphal, Feb 6: National Peoples' Party (NPP) national president Conrad K Sangma appointed Sheikh Noorul Hassan, the legislator from Kshetrigao constituency, as the leader of the NPP legislative party in Manipur, on Thursday.

This appointment follows the untimely passing of MLA Kayisii, the previous leader of the party’s legislative wing.

A statement signed by Sangma announced the decision, stating, "In view of the untimely demise of our MLA Kayisii, who was the leader of the legislative party, the party has appointed Sheikh Noorul Hassan as the new leader."

Along with this appointment, Y. Joykumar Singh, the interim state president of NPP, appointed Hassan as the working president of NPP Manipur until further notice.

Hassan’s elevation comes at a crucial time, following the NPP’s decision last year to withdraw its support from the N. Biren Singh government in Manipur.

The party, which has seven MLAs in the state, made the decision citing a "loss of confidence" in the leadership of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Sangma elaborated on the decision, saying that it was made after extensive consultations with NPP legislators in Manipur, party leaders, and state committees.

Expressing his deep concern over the law and order situation in the state, which has seen ongoing violence, Sangma criticised the current state government. However, he noted that the NPP would be open to resuming its support if the situation improves significantly.

The appointment of Sheikh Noorul Hassan marks a new phase for the NPP in Manipur, as the party navigates the political landscape amidst the state's ongoing challenges.



























